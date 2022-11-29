Pleno.News – 10:18 am | updated on 11/28/2022 10:34 am



Security camera captured the moment the shooter walked down the hall Photo: Playback/Security Cameras

The 16-year-old shooter who invaded two schools in Aracruz, Espírito Santo, on Friday (25), killing at least four people, said in a statement to the Civil Police that he prepared for the attacks based on videos available on YouTube, information that will be verified by the researchers.

For the delegate general of the State Civil Police, José Darcy Arruda, the teenager may have actually learned to handle weapons based on videos, but there is also the possibility that he received instructions in person, which will be investigated.

– The teenager said in a statement that he learned on YouTube, but he may have learned in person or virtually. We will find out how it went – confirmed Arruda.

On the motivation of the crime, the delegate said he still does not have a conclusion.

– We are still investigating and searching, but the literature tells us that the active shooter are usually mentally disturbed people, they isolate themselves and have a tendency to link to extremist groups and when they act, they have no defined target – he pointed out.

A press conference on the investigation is scheduled to take place this Monday (28), at the Secretariat of Public Security.

WOUNDED

According to the latest bulletin released by the government of Espírito Santo on the case, at 6 pm this Sunday (27), five people remain hospitalized after being injured in the attack.

At State Hospital Dr. Jayme dos Santos Neves are two women aged 45 and 52. They are still in the ICU in a condition considered serious. A 58-year-old woman is in a stable state of health at the São Lucas State Emergency and Emergency Hospital.

– Awaiting improvement of wounds in the lower limb to undergo the new surgery – informed the government.

At the State Hospital N. Sra. da Glória “Infantil de Vitória” (HINSG) are still hospitalized an 11-year-old boy, who evolved to a stable condition and was taken to a semi-intensive unit, and a 14-year-old girl, who is intubated in an ICU in serious condition .

