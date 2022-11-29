‘Euphoria’ series to win German adaptation, says magazine

the israeli series euphoriaknown for the version of HBO Maxwhich has zendaya as the protagonist, street, will receive a German adaptation. The information is from the magazine Variety🇧🇷

According to the publication, the producer Zeitsprung Pictures, from Germany, bought the license from ADD Content, representative of the international rights of the format and series, for filming. It was defined that Jonas Lindt and Paulina Lorenzknown from the German series druckwill work as screenwriters for the project.

Zendaya plays Rue in HBO Max’s ‘Euphoria’ adaptation Photograph: HBO Max

From the creators Ron Leshem and Daphna Levinfrom Israel, euphoria follows a group of teenagers and their first experiences in friendship, love, sex and drugs. Originally aired on Israeli broadcaster HOT, the first version is from Tedy Productions.

The series gained more fame after the North American adaptation of HBO Max. For her role, Zendaya even became the youngest actress ever to have a double win at the Emmy Awards – she won for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2022 and in 2020.

Sydney SweeneyCassie from the North American version of euphoria, it also won the award in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Martha Kellywho plays the villainous Laurie, won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Check out the last season trailer: