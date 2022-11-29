The proposal has already been sent to the BRICS edit block

Support the 247

ICL

247, with RT – The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) proposed to create a payment system for the countries of the BRICS bloc and the Eurasian Economic Union (UEE) with a single card.

If successful, the system would unite several national payment systems, including Russia’s Mir, China’s Union Pay, India’s RuPay, Brazil’s Elo and others. The proposal has already been sent to the BRICS bloc, according to officials.

Vladimir Kovalyov, adviser to the President of the EEC, said that the UEE is currently focused on establishing a joint financial market, with priority given to developing a common “exchange space”.

“We have made substantial progress and now the work is focused on sectors such as banking, insurance and the stock market,” Kovalyov told Izvestia.

According to the official, a regulatory body for the proposed joint EU-BRICS financial system would also be established as part of the new infrastructure.

Knowledge frees. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.