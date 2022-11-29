Eurasian Economic Union proposes new global payment system

Admin 6 days ago News Leave a comment 26 Views

The proposal has already been sent to the BRICS edit block




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

German chancellor says stopping talking to Putin would be ‘a serious mistake’ – News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that completely stopping talks with Russian …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved