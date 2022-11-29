Exacerbated nationalism surrounds the United Kingdom’s duel in the 2022 World Cup







Welshman Bale and Englishman Kane in a UK duel for a spot in Group B (Assembly / THROW! Photo: Lance!

Resumption of nationalism, rivalry and a lot of expectations will be on the field this Tuesday (29), at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, at 4 pm (Brasília time). Wales deposits its last chips to continue dreaming in the 2022 World Cup Against the England, which leads Group B with four points. The UK derby, unprecedented in the history of the World Cups, takes place at a time when dreams go beyond the ball.

UNITED KINGDOM WITH ITS PECULIARITIES





King Charles III: former Prince of Wales assumes the British crown (The Royal Family Instagram) Photo: Lance!

The configuration of the United Kingdom and its current developments gave rise to the emergence of Welsh nationalism. Professor of History at Uerj and UFF, Marcus Dezemone explains:

– This World Cup match takes place in a very peculiar context. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there was a resurgence of a certain Welsh nationalism. The Welsh team ended up playing a very important role in that – he told the THROW!🇧🇷

The first moment took place in September of this year in Cardiff. King Charles III visited Wales and there were protests against the continuation of the royal family in power.

– Whoever occupies the throne of the United Kingdom previously held the rank of Prince of Wales. That’s what happened recently: Prince Charles inherited the crown and became King Charles III. Currently, William, son of Charles and Diana, is the Prince of Wales-he said.

The United Kingdom began to be constituted in the thirteenth century. The fate of the English and the Welsh intersected at this time. England conquered the territory of Wales in 1277, with King Edward I. However, only in 1536 was there a decree of union between the countries.

In 1707, a Treaty of Union united England and Wales with Scotland. As early as 1801, an Act of Union established that the region would be formed by Great Britain and Ireland. After the partition of Ireland, the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1922 enshrined the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This panorama imposes some conditions on the Welsh (and, later, on the Scots as well).

– Wales has autonomy, but no independence. Although it has endorsement for a prime minister of its own (Wales have Mark Drakeford in charge), his performance is subordinated to the interests of the British Parliament. There is no independence, only autonomy to resolve local issues. All are under the same political authority, King Charles III and the Prime Minister of England, Rishi Sunak, recently in office (since October 25th) said Marcus Dezemone.

The historian also pointed out other factors that show this integration.

– The currency is the same as the whole of the United Kingdom, the pound. Economies are fully integrated. Wales is an important mining region, home to many steel industries. But in a way there is a hierarchy in England,” he said.

WILL THE PRINCE OF WALES BE ROOTING… FOR ENGLAND?





Diplomacy: Prince William, England on football and Wales on rugby (The Royal Family Instagram) Photo: Lance!

The current situation in the United Kingdom gave rise to a curious situation on the eve of the World Cup in Qatar. With the Welsh national team back at the World Cup after 64 years, the Prince of Wales had to express for the first time which team he would support.

In an interview released by France Presse, Prince William said:

– I support England since I was very young, but I support Wales in rugby. I tell everyone that I root for both – he stressed.

Professor of History at Uerj and UFF Marcus Dezemone sees, in this context, the English standing out from other countries in the United Kingdom.

– As much as England says it has an equal relationship with Wales and Scotland, there is a certain British dominance. The Prince of Wales is heir presumptive to the throne, next in line to the kingdom. Authority is imposed on the Welsh,” he said.

WALES: TEAM THAT RETURNS ORIGINS





Welsh dialect appears on the federation’s social networks and on the athletes’ jackets (Reproduction / Twitter Cymru) Photo: Lance!

The Welsh desire to return to their origins had strong support.

– Today, nationalism is being revived in Wales. The football team has an important role in this, with players singing the country’s anthem in the Welsh language, for example – detailed professor Marcus Dezemone.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) took another emblematic initiative in this return to the World Cup, a feat that had not happened since 1958.

The national team players wear the name “Cymru” on their jackets, the translation of “Wales” in the Welsh dialect. After the World Cup, the Federation’s wish is for the spelling to be recognized as original by Fifa and Uefa.

At the time, the president of the Welsh Federation, Noel Mooney, said that the change was intended to achieve international recognition.

“There is a renaissance in the Welsh language and a sense of great pride in what we do with the culture and heritage,” he told The Sun.

Welsh social media also bear the name “Cymru”. In addition, there are words in the Welsh dialect.

Marcus Dezemone made the reservation that this linguistic recovery is still challenging.

– Currently, 70% of Welsh people do not speak the language, which is very difficult, and use the English language. Only 30% of the inhabitants speak the Welsh dialect – he said.

The historian brings his opinion on what is at stake this Tuesday (29).

– The game represents a lot for Welsh nationalism, although a split is less likely at the moment. There are nationalist movements, but they are not separatist – he projected.

In his eyes, the UK classic takes on other contours.

– A game like this means a lot to Wales. The World Cup is already a competition with a lot of dedication on the part of the players. I expect an overcoming match for the Welsh. If they win, they will be highly praised in Welshland, especially by local nationalist groups,” he said.

On the field, there is a big challenge for Gareth Bale’s selection. The Welsh suffered defeats in the two clashes of the 2005 World Cup Qualifiers, elimination in the qualifying for the Euro in 2012 and a setback in the Euro 2016.

In the most recent match, played in France, the English Team won 2-1, with goals from Vardy and Sturridge. Bale scored for Wales.

The dream of dominating the pitch is growing stronger in this British duel in Group B.

