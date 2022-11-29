Excessive heat? These 3 tech allies can help you

We are approaching the hottest time of the year, but it is not every day of summer that we can enjoy the sun on the beach or by the pool.

The high temperatures in most Brazilian cities are the reason for daily complaints due to excessive heat, especially for people who stay indoors for a long time.

In addition to taking care of body hydration by drinking plenty of water and skin care through the use of sunscreen and moisturizer, there are technologies that help you face the hottest days. These technological resources make the environment cooler and more pleasant.

In this way, technology continues to be the main ally of human beings. Even in the heat, modernity helps to go through days of high temperatures with less stress and discomfort.

In this context, some products may be more expensive, while others are simpler and much more accessible, easy to find in common stores and in Brazilian homes.

Check out, from now on, three tips that will help you deal with the summer heat!

1 – Tower fan

The electric fan was created in 1882 by American engineer Schuyler Skaats Wheeler. Since then, this device has been an ally in various environments, such as offices, homes, industrial kitchens, among others.

The fan is a common product in homes, mainly due to its affordable price. The simplest models can cost on average BRL 100.00🇧🇷

With the advancement of technology, new models have emerged, such as the tower fan. It is a very modern, sophisticated model that can be moved to different environments.

The device manages to distribute air up to waist height, unlike older models.

2 – Portable air conditioning

Portable air conditioning is an innovative and economical option. The equipment can be moved between different environments, such as from the bedroom to the living room. On the market, the simplest models can cost around BRL 300.00🇧🇷

However, it is worth mentioning that portable air conditioning will not be as efficient in very open environments, but it can be a great ally against the heat in places like apartments with small rooms.

3 – Traditional air conditioning

Traditional air conditioners are more expensive options, but much more efficient against heat, especially in larger and warmer environments.

This product can meet the needs of rooms such as offices with multiple people in the same room.

In homes, this is also an excellent option for those who like to have their space cooler and fresher, being able to opt for 19 degrees on the device, for example.

The equipment has several models on the market and the price varies between BRL 1,500.00 and BRL 2,500.00🇧🇷