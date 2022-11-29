Fan art from Percy Jackson concert wins approval from author Rick Riordan

Fan art of Percy Jackson and the Olympians depicting the show’s main trio of Percy, Annabeth and Grover earns the approval of author Rick Riordan.

Some new fan art for the Percy Jackson and the olympians show gained the approval of author Rick Riordan. The upcoming Disney+ series, which is almost wrapping up with filming on the first season, is an adaptation of Riordan’s beloved pentalogy of young adult novels, which follows a young demigod who must stop the Titans from destroying the world. The Disney+ adaptation, in which Riordan is heavily involved, found its main trio in The Adam ProjectWalker Scobell (Percy Jackson), EmpireLeah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Cheaper by the DozenAryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood).

Now some new fan art for Percy Jackson and the olympians portraying the main trio of the show won the author’s approval Rick Riordan🇧🇷 On Twitter, the Percy Jackson author responded to some art for the upcoming Disney+ show made by user @michosoup, saying “Great fan art from our trio!Check out the fan art and Riordan’s Twitter response below:

Why Supporting Riordan’s Percy Jackson Show Means So Much

Percy Jackson was previously adapted into two feature films by 20th Century Fox – 2010 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013 Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters – which starred Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson as an aging main trio. Fox’s film series was intended to span five installments to match Riordan’s book series, although the potential franchise fizzled out after only two installments. While both films did well at the box office, they were not well received by critics or audiences, mainly due to their deviation from the source material.

Riordan had limited influence on these two films, but that’s not the case with Disney+. Percy Jackson Show. The original author is heavily involved as an executive producer, co-writer of the pilot episode, and has a major say in casting and hiring directors. He’s also been a staunch supporter of the show on social media, as evidenced by his response to fan art, and has been sharing regular updates about its production. With Riordan’s backing fully behind the Percy Jackson show, seems destined for a long-running success rather than destined to end prematurely like Fox’s film series.

While the Percy Jackson The show’s trailer revealed the first look at Scobell’s young demigod entering Camp Half-Blood, yet there hasn’t been an official look at the show’s main trio in character together. With Riordan calling the Percy Jackson show fanart”great“, is likely a close representation of what their main trio will look like in action. More will be revealed as Percy Jackson and the olympians approaches its 2024 release date.

Source: Rick Riordan/twitter