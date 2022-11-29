fan invades field with LGBT flag

An unidentified fan invaded the field with a flag LGBT this Monday, the 28th, at the Icônico de Lusail Stadium, during the second half of the match between Portugal and Uruguay, for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The match was interrupted for less than a minute for the protester to be removed by Fifa security forces. The invasion took place while the two teams tied 0-0.

In addition to carrying the flag, the fan was wearing a blue T-shirt that had the phrases “Respect for Iranian women” and “Save Ukraine” printed, respectively, on the back and front of the shirt.

According to the laws of the Muslim country, same-sex relationships are considered illegal. Since 2010, when FIFA announced Qatar as the host of the 2022 World Cup, the small emirate has been criticized for the way it treats LGBT+ people, women and migrant workers, as well as for environmental issues.

Although the organizers of world Although they promised to receive all visitors without discrimination, the captains of several European teams – including England, France and Germany – tried to wear armbands with rainbow colors and the message One Love, in a campaign against prejudice.

However, the European teams have announced that they will no longer use the adornment on their captains’ arms. The decision came after threats of possible sporting sanctions by the fifa🇧🇷 The federations released an official statement, in which they emphasize the fear of athletes being penalized for disciplinary problems, if they came to use the personalized belt during the World Cup games.

“FIFA has been very clear, it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear armbands on the field. As national federations, we cannot ask our players to risk receiving sporting sanctions, including yellow cards,” the teams wrote in the statement.

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Wednesday urged LGBT+ fans attending the World Cup in Qatar to respect the laws of the Muslim country, where homosexuality is illegal. Activists and opposition criticized the minister’s position.

“One of the things I want to say to football fans is please be respectful of the host country,” Cleverly told LBC radio, Leading Britain’s Conversation. “I believe that, with a little flexibility and commitment on the part of the parties, it is possible to have an exciting World Cup.” He stated that he hopes people can “be themselves and enjoy football”.

The Three Lions Pride group described Cleverly’s statements as an “extremely useless intervention”, lamenting that the politician “insinuates that an acceptable security measure is to be less ‘queer’🇧🇷

Labor MP Lucy Powell said she was “at a loss for words” over Cleverly’s request.