Fifa appoints a trio of female referees on the pitch for the first time

FIFA announced, this afternoon, the lineup of three women to command the arbitration of Costa Rica x Germany, game of the 3rd round of Group E of the World Cup that takes place on Thursday (1).

It is the first time in the history of the tournament that the entity has selected a female trio to work on the field during an official match. The movement, moreover, was expected

The French Stéphanie Frappart will be the referee of the duel, which is worth a place in the round of 16. The Brazilian Neuza Back will act as one of the linesmen and will be accompanied by the Mexican Karen Diaz, who will also work as an assistant.

“It is a historic event,” FIFA wrote in the statement releasing the scale.

The female trio ended up being chosen in an important match in the world cup: both Costa Rica and Germany have chances of qualifying – the group still has Spain and Japan.

Confirmation after long wait

The 2022 edition of the World Cup is the first to have women among the judges called by FIFA. There are six in total: three female referees and three assistants.

Even so, the trio that will work in Costa Rica vs. Germany had to wait a long time: after 32 games — half of the tournament’s organized matches — none of them ended up participating, on the pitch, in official matches. Meanwhile, some men even blew the whistle more than once.

The problem was partially solved today with the casting of Stéphanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz.

Kathryn Nesbitt (USA), Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan) and Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda), on the other hand, are still awaiting an initiative from FIFA.