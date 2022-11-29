FIFA sues Croatian federation over fan behavior

Insults uttered by supporters of the Croatia national team against the Canadian goalkeeper of Serbian origin, Milan Borjan, in the second round of Group F of the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) for insults proffered by supporters of the Croatia national team against the Canadian goalkeeper of Serbian origin, Milan Borjan, at the 2022 World Cup, announced this Tuesday the federation itself. .

Related World Cup 2022. From 400 to 40: Qatar’s rectification of stadium worker deaths World Cup 2022. Paulo Bento apologizes, but reacts: “I’m human. I’m not insensitive”

The episode took place during the Croatia-Canada match, on the second day of Group F of the 2022 World Cup, and FIFA’s decision was based on what it considers to be “discriminatory and xenophobic behavior” by some Croatian fans during the match with Canada , in which they also exhibited tracks that fit this qualification.

During the match, played in Doha, which ended with Croatia’s 4-1 victory, Croatian fans shouted insults at Milan Borjan, a Serb born in Croatia, who fled the country as a child during Croatia’s war of independence, between 1991 and 1995.

One of these banners alluded to a military operation by Croatian forces in 1995, which ended the war and led to the flight of more than 200,000 Serbs from the country, including Borjan’s family.

Read too

“Knin 95 – nothing works like Borjan”, could be read in one of them, in an allusion to the city of Knin, stronghold of Serbian rebels in Croatia, where Borjan was born, and which refers to the exodus of the Serb population.

Borjan, whose family moved to Canada, has never hidden his Serbian origins and has been involved with Serbian club Red Star in Belgrade for several years.

According to some Croatian media, the player especially angered many Croatians by claiming that he was not born in Croatia, but in the Serbian Republic of Krajina, as named by Serbian rebels in the territories of Croatia that they controlled for some years.

Read too

Croatia’s proclamation of independence in 1991 triggered a conflict with Croatia’s Serbs, who rebelled against Zagreb with Serbian support.

Croatia, current world runner-up in 2018, is part of Group F of the 2022 World Cup, along with Morocco, Canada and Belgium.