Film with Julia Roberts, on Netflix, will overflow your heart and bring you spiritual peace

We, as human beings, from the moment we are born, live in a search for ultimate happiness. During our entire existence, it’s as if we were looking for something beyond, which is on the horizon and which recedes the closer we get to fulfilling our dreams. There is an eternal feeling of dissatisfaction, which despite being distressing, is a driving force that keeps us always moving forward.

The film “Comer, Rezar e Amar”, by Ryan Murphy, based on the autobiographical book by Liz Gilbert, contrary to how people describe it out there, is not a love story between Liz and her second husband, Felipe (who is actually called José), but it is a story of the search for happiness, inner peace and completeness. In the plot, Liz (Julia Roberts) is a successful journalist, who marries a dreamy husband and who loves her madly. Even so, after some time married, she is unhappy with the unsurprising and exciting turns her life has taken. She feels bored with reality and unhappy with her relationship. She feels like a spectator of the life she helped build, so she believes she needs to break free.

After filing for divorce, Liz becomes involved with David (James Franco), a boy years younger. She soon hears from a friend, Mike (Andy Shiraz), that she transforms into every man she is involved with, “just like an owner becomes like his dogs.” The fact is that Liz gives herself so intensely to her novels that she stops being herself to become a reflection of her partners, emptying herself of her will and personality. In order to rediscover herself, she decides to leave David and take a solo trip through Italy, India and Indonesia.

In her passage through Rome and Naples, Liz rediscovers the pleasure of food, life, friendships. In India, she spends time at an ashram seeking words of wisdom from the Guru Gita, but instead, Liz meets an annoying friend named Richard from Texas (Richard Jenkins), who helps her clear her mind of the torrent of thoughts and to discover that it is necessary to forgive yourself instead of waiting for the forgiveness of others. Also that God is within each one of us and does not look for demonstrations of spiritualization. Already on her trip to Bali, Indonesia, Liz meets the shaman Ketut, whom she had met years before in another trip there, she falls in love with the Brazilian Felipe (Javier Bardem) and, with her lessons accumulated during her stays in the three countries, she accepts who she really is before giving herself to the new love.

The truth is that at the conclusion of Liz’s story, she does not reach her destination: complete satisfaction, personal fulfillment, ultimate happiness, despite the fact that the film has a happy ending. She is still in the middle of her trajectory and, perhaps, life will never lead us to our destiny. It is likely that it is just a dream, a goal set, but one that is never fulfilled, because it is an ideal, a utopia. But the lessons of Liz’s story are also for the viewer. You have to live well with yourself, after all, there is no other life to be lived. Just this one. We need to learn to love each other, to forgive each other and to rest when we are very tired. You have to give love a chance, but not before we know who we really are.

In this novel by Ryan Murphy, who is a king of entertainment and delivers excellent productions that manage to capture the public by emotion and fun, “Eat, Pray, Love” is a perfect film to pack your day of sentimentality and sweetness, in a performance always very captivating by Julia Roberts.

Movie: Eat Pray and Love

Direction: Ryan Murphy

Year: 2010

Genre: Romance

note: 8/10