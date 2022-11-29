Find out who actress Elle Fanning is

Actress Elle Fanning was announced by Hideo Kojima, on Twitter, as the star of his future game on October 7, 2022. But who is Elle? Mary Elle Fanning was born on April 9, 1998 and is 24 years old. She was born in Conyers, Georgia, in the United States. She started as a child actress in 2001 and starred in important films in the entertainment market, such as Super 8 (2011), by JJ Abrams, and Maleficent 1 (2014) and 2 (2019), playing Aurora.

His international recognition came with Maleficent. Disney production, this made the young actress an industry phenomenon. She also starred in the Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), playing Daisy at the age of seven. She also had guest appearances on series like House and Law and Order.

READ MORE

1 – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, a review. By Pedro Zambarda

2 – Journey, a review 10 years later. By Pedro Zambarda

In 2016, she graduated from secondary school at Campbell Hall School, a private school located in the Studio City region of Los Angeles; and one of her classmates at school and also at graduation was actress Ariel Winter. In that same school, she also studied her sister Dakota Fanning. In the same year, Elle stated that she had chosen to put going to college on hold in order to fully focus on her acting career.

READ MORE IN THE GAME DROPS

What I thought of BIG Festival 2022. By Pedro Zambarda

Watch the week’s videos above.

Learn more about the work of Drops de Jogos above. See more about Geek Content, the producer of Rádio Geek, a partner of Drops de Jogos.