find out who texted you without picking up your phone

Nowadays, practically our whole life is on WhatsApp, isn’t it? Through the most famous messenger in the world, we talk to our family, make appointments with friends, resolve pending issues at work, go shopping.

With this diversity of conversations and contacts, there are those who demand urgent answers, others whose messages make us happy, others who may be bringing expected news.

Thus, the need for WhatsApp users to have a different sound for each conversation arose. In this way, even without looking at the cell phone, it is possible to know who is sending a message, helping to decide whether to respond immediately.

How to find out who texted you by sound

This is an adjustment that you can make directly from the app. Whatsapp🇧🇷 Follow the valid step by step for devices iOS (Iphone)🇧🇷

Log into the WhatsApp app on your mobile device.

Go to the chat of the person (or group) you want to customize the tone.

Tap the person’s or group’s chat name.

Doing so will display chat information, files they’ve shared, and a few options.

You must select the option “Wallpaper and sound”.

Once this is done, a new menu where you can customize the wallpaper and just below ‘Customize the ringtone’

Click and choose from the available options of ‘Alert ringtones’ and ‘Classics’. You can preview all sounds before choosing your favorite.

Choose one and it will be marked with the ‘Blue Check’. Just click save and you’re done!

A tip is to choose different notification sounds for each contact you want to identify, so you’ll know who writes to you on WhatsApp just by listening to the notification.

On Android, follow this step by step:

Click on the 3 dots in the upper right corner, inside the conversation with the person

Choose the option “View Contact”

Below the media part, click Custom Notifications

Turn on personalization and choose your preferred sound

