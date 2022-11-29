Flight attendant suffers heart attack, dies on flight

UA flight attendant died after suffering a heart attack mid-air during a flight from Bahrain to Paris.

Yasser Saleh Al Yazidi felt unwell on Gulf Air flight GF-19, which left Bahrain International at 1:40 am last Tuesday, the 22nd, and was destined for Charles de Gaulle airport in Paria.

According to the Daily Mail, the pilots of the Airbus A321 were forced to make an emergency diversion in Erbil, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, so that Yasser could receive medical attention. The man was still transported to the hospital but there was nothing the doctors could do. Death was declared upon arrival.

Gulf Air has already issued a statement mourning the death of the flight attendant, offering condolences to the family, and stressing that “the safety of passengers and crew is at the top of our priorities”.

Cabin crew are normally trained to administer basic first aid and all planes are equipped with rudimentary first aid kits and medical supplies, but most commercial flights do not travel with specialized medical equipment and unless a doctor is on board , pilots are usually required to perform an emergency diversion if a medical issue arises during the flight.