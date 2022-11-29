For Luis Enrique, there is no better team than Spain

Admin 6 days ago Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

In his “streamer” version, coach Luis Enrique made an emphatic statement in his traditional live to praise the Spanish national team. Even after the 1-1 draw against Germany last Sunday (27), the commander of Furia said that, in this World Cup, there is no team better than the Spanish team in terms of control and dominance of the game.

“Is there any team better than Spain? Football-wise, clearly not. We have favorites like France and Brazil, but they don’t surprise anyone. We don’t fear anyone, we recently played against France and managed to win the game. strengthen our team”, declared Luis Enrique in his live on Twitch.

Spain’s journey, world champion in 2010, began with a resounding 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica, the biggest in the World Cup so far. In the second round, the Spaniards took the lead against Germany, but ended up conceding the tie.

The Fury ends its participation in the group stage next Thursday at 4 pm (Brasília time). To advance to the knockout stage, the Spaniards need at least a draw against the Japanese.

Which team will win the Qatar World Cup?

1.90%

Disclosure/Adidas

1.52%

Disclosure/Nike

7.77%

Disclosure/Adidas

0.19%

Disclosure/Nike

0.86%

Disclosure/Adidas

29.85%

Disclosure

0.20%

Disclosure

0.18%

Disclosure/Nike

0.25%

Disclosure

0.27%

reproduction

0.22%

Disclosure/Hummel

0.13%

reproduction

3.65%

Visionhaus/Getty Images

0.08%

Disclosure/Nike

3.96%

Disclosure/Nike

0.19%

Disclosure/Puma

0.90%

Disclosure/Nike

1.94%

Disclosure/Nike

0.23%

reproduction

0.54%

Disclosure

0.17%

Brazil School

0.10%

Disclosure

0.13%

Disclosure

0.10%

Disclosure

6.99%

Disclosure/Nike

0.23%

Disclosure/Ghana

4.21%

Disclosure

0.11%

Disclosure

29.42%

reproduction

2.70%

Disclosure

Total of 42004 wishes

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Fired after elimination, Tata Martino is harassed on landing in Mexico |

Tata Martino, former Barcelona coach, was sacked by Mexico following their 2022 World Cup elimination …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved