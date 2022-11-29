Former player reveals ‘scolding’ with Renato Portaluppi: “I was p…”

Image Lucas Uebel – Grêmio
At the beginning of his career as a coach, Renato Portaluppi had a spell at Fluminense, in 2008, and played in the Copa Libertadores that year. Thus, the time was remembered by the former player Dodô, who played for the Rio de Janeiro team. In an interview for the Charla Podcast channel on Youtube, the former striker told a scolding with the current commander of Grêmio.
Dodô reveals scolding with Renato Portaluppi
During the interview, Dodô said that in the first phase of the Libertadores he was hit in the face and was out of the team for two months. So, as a way to pick up the pace of the game, Portaluppi used him in the reserve team that played in the Brasileirão. Therefore, the former player said that he did not like this attitude of the coach at all and revealed his scolding with the Imortal professional.
“I kept playing the Brasileirão, which Renato put the reserves on, to gain pace, to condition myself. Then I came back in the quarterfinals against Boca and ended the game, I scored a great goal. I showed Brazil that I was ready. I said in the press conference that I had to play, but that Renato decided. I was p… because I showed on the field that I should play, but I didn’t make it to the finals, only in the second half. Renato liked Cícero a lot, he was a very good player, he had the ball in the air”, said the former player.