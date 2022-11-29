From the capital of São Paulo to the northeastern backlands: ‘O Cangaceiro do Futuro’ wins trailer and premiere date – Portal PopNow

Lampião’s cangaço is about to turn upside down with the arrival of a new and clumsy jagunço. At least that’s what the trailer reveals. The Cangaceiro of the Future, a new Brazilian comedy series on Netflix. With Edmilson Filho, Chandelly Braz, Dudu Azevedo and Fábio Lago, among others, the production debuts on the service on December 25th. It’s to spend Christmas laughing!

In the plot, Virguley (Edmilson Filho) is a loose and moral goat, who dreams of getting out of the suffocation that lives in São Paulo and returning rich to the Northeast. To earn a little extra money, he takes advantage of his resemblance to Lampião, king of the hinterland, to perform in public squares in the capital of São Paulo. One day, after getting into yet another mess, he is slapped so hard on the ear that he ends up traveling back in time and landing in 1927, the time of cangaço. From then on, he is mistaken by the local population for the real Lampião and decides to take advantage of the situation. In the northeastern hinterland, Virguley begins to act as if he were the King of Cangaço, forms an unusual group, falls in love with Mariá (Chandelly Braz) and gains power in the city. But, as nothing in his life is easy, the glory phase hangs by a thread when he bumps into the real Lampião, causing a major turnaround in history.

From creator and director Halder Gomes, The Cangaceiro of the Future has seven episodes, also directed by Glauber Filho. With a final script by Chico Amorim and production by Glaz Entretenimento, the series also stars Frank Menezes, Evaldo Macarrão, Haroldo Guimarães, Max Petterson, Valéria Vitoriano, Solange Teixeira and Carri Costa.