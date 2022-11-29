From ‘X – The Mark of Death’ to ‘Son of Mother’: Check out December releases on Prime Video

In addition to great Christmas-themed titles, Prime Video also promises to bring horror and comedy hits in the last month of the year; check out

The last month of the year is coming and, with it, the Amazon Prime Video has several releases scheduled. In addition to common productions in December, such as the classic Christmas and New Year narratives, the streaming service also promises news from different genres.

Releases begin on the first day of the month, when the films Christmas edition and French way out, both from 2020, arrive on the platform. Then, on the 2nd, they debut the recently released Your Christmas or Mine and the second season of the comedy show LOL: If You Laugh, It’s Gone!🇧🇷

After the production that features big names in Brazilian comedy, such as Tom Cavalcante🇧🇷 Clarice Falcão🇧🇷 Nany People and Thiago Venturathe next news will only come on the 9th. Both released in 2022, the films premiere Something From Tiffany’s and Kings Magi vs. Santa Claus🇧🇷

+++READ MORE: Terrifier, movie with killer clown, arrives on Amazon Prime Video

Already on the 16th of December, the long awaited long Motherfucker promises to bring Paulo Gustavo back to the small screen, just over a year after his death, in May 2021. About Fatea 2022 romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann🇧🇷

The third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan comes to Prime Video on December 21, while the seventh phase of Fear the Walking Dead enters the streaming catalog on the 24th, Christmas Eve. Later, on the 28th, the first season of FC Barcelona – A New Era premieres on the platform, followed by the long-awaited horror film X – The Mark of Deathon the last day of the year.

Finally, in addition to streaming premieres, the Prime Video even announced that the successes halloween ends🇧🇷 Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile and The fall will be available for rent on the platform. While the horror movie with the senior Jamie Lee Curtis can already be rented, the other two films arrive at the catalog of the Prime Video on the 16th and 19th of December, respectively.

+++READ MORE: Blade Runner: Amazon Prime Video announces sequel to the classic film

More about Motherfucker

The last work of Paulo Gustavois the highlight in Motherfuckernew documentary by Prime Video about the actor, who died in May 2021 due to complications arising from Covid-19. co-directed by Susana Garcia and by Ju AmaralPaulo’s sister, the film premieres on December 16 on the streaming platform – and the Rolling Stone Brazil had exclusive access to one of the scenes, check it out: