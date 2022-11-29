Galo holder wants to leave after Coudet’s arrival and ‘offers’ to play for Flamengo in 2023

The board has been analyzing the market in search of reinforcements for the team aiming for the Club World Cup in 2023

Flamengo’s board is looking for reinforcements in the market to start planning for 2023, where the main focus is the dispute for the Club World Cup🇧🇷 The Rubro-Negra team will compete in seven competitions next season and, as a result, has already outlined a priority in the arrival of reinforcements, which is the hiring of a right side.

That’s because, at the end of his bond with the Rio de Janeiro team, rounded has not yet decided on its future, but must leave the Flamengo next season. In view of this, the board of Atlético-MG offered Guga to the board, but the negotiation was not seen with good eyes by the summit Red-Black, according to portal information Column Fla.

The manager of the side got in touch with the vice-president of soccer, Marcos Braz, questioning whether he would be interested in signing the 24-year-old. When analyzing the possibility, taking into account performance and appeal, the representative declined the offer. At the rooster since 2019, the winger has a contract with until December 2023 and is valued at 5 million euros, about BRL 27 million at the current quote, according to the Transfermark🇧🇷

O Flamengo has for the position the athletes Guillermo Varelawhich is with the Uruguay national team at the World Cup in Qatar, and matheuzinho🇧🇷 In view of this, despite seeking someone for the position, the board is cautious and carefully analyzes the possible names on the market.