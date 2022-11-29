“Gathering information”; TNT Sports journalist sticks Neymar’s return date live and shocks the world

The big issue regarding Brazil in the competition is about the situation of Neymar

With the victory over the Selection of Switzerland by 1 to 0, Brazil secured its place in the round of 16 of the world Cup🇧🇷 Now, Amarelinha returns to the field next Friday (2), against Ghana for the last round of the group stage and if it draws or sells, it guarantees the first place.

The big subject in relation to Brazil in the competition is about the situation of Neymar. The star of the Brazilian National Team and Paris Saint Germain, from France, was injured in the debut of the Canarinho team and there are many doubts about his condition and whether he will return to the field in the world🇧🇷

According to information gathered and brought firsthand by the journalist Ricardinho Martins, during the program Prororogação, from TNT Sports Brasil, the number 10 of Brazil should return to the World Cup in the quarterfinals phase.

“We have Monique (Danello) there (Qatar), we have Vitor Sérgio there, but we gather information from here, because the blood of a reporter runs in our veins. Quarterfinals”said Ricardinho Martins, responding to presenter Taynah Espinoza, about when Neymar would be able to return.

And then, in your opinion, who is the favorite to lift the cup in Qatar? Cast your predictions in the Qatar 2022 World Cup simulator.

Download the Bolavip app and follow all the information about the Qatar 2022 World Cup in real time.