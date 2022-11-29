Genetically modified tobacco makes it possible to produce cocaine

THE cocaine it is a substance with medical application, but also poses significant risks of abuse and dependence. According to an article published in the magazine New Scientist, Chinese scientists have recreated the biochemistry that leads to the production of cocaine in the tobacco plant. The complex mechanism that allows coca plants to produce cocaine has been decoded and recreated in a relative of the tobacco plant, the researchers say.

For more than a century, the coca plant’s ability to produce cocaine has delighted biochemists because of its complex and unique chemical structure and its ability to stimulate anesthetic activity. The reported discovery now makes it possible to reproduce the drug or create chemically related chemicals with distinct qualities, replicating the process by genetically altering other plants or microorganisms.

Sheng-Xiong Huang and his colleagues at the Kunming Institute of Botany found a way to better understand these traits by introducing Nicotiana benthamiana, a relative of the tobacco plant, two previously missing enzymes, called EnMT4 and EnCYP81AN15. In this way, biochemists genetically enabled this plant to produce cocaine. They found they could create 400 nanograms of cocaine per milligram of dry leaf, or about 25% of the amount found in a coca plant.

Huang stressed that, currently, tobacco cocaine production is insufficient to meet the demand on a large scale. He also mentioned that organisms with high biomass and rapid development, such as bacteria Escherichia coli or the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiaecan assemble the established biosynthetic pathway.

millennial presence

More than 4,000 years ago, the coca plant was treated as a medicine by residents of Bolivia, Peru and Colombia, according to the Museum of the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration, the US government agency in charge of the repression and control of narcotics). . In the 16th century, European explorers reported that locals chewed the leaves of this plant to improve mood, aid digestion, increase appetite and better resist hard work.

In the early 1900’s, Western medicine modified the coca plant to function as an anesthetic agent. In the 1970s, cocaine was reintroduced as a narcotic that, subsequently, was transformed into an easily accessible and relatively low-cost illegal substance.

According to the DEA, Coca-Cola included cocaine as one of its main flavoring ingredients in the late 19th century. By the early 1900s, however, raw cocaine was withdrawn from circulation. Coca-Cola denies using cocaine as a flavoring. Today, according to the DEA, the taste of Coca-Cola is associated with a “decocainized” version of coca leaf extract, and selected pharmaceutical companies use raw cocaine leftovers to make medicine.

