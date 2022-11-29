Germany signs agreement with Qatar and reduces dependence on Russian gas

Qatar announced this Tuesday (29) an agreement that will make it possible to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany for 15 years, in the middle of the world energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

This agreement, signed between Qatar Energy and the American company ConocoPhilips, will contribute “to efforts to support energy security in Germany and Europe”, declared the Minister of Energy of Qatar, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, in a press conference.

The gas will be purchased through ConocoPhillips, a partner of Qatar Energy for a long time, and will be sent to the new terminal that Germany is finalizing in Brunsbuntell (north).

According to this agreement, the Gulf country will supply from 2026 “up to two million tons of LNG per year”, highlighted the minister.

Asia, mainly China, Japan and South Korea, is the main market for Qatari gas.

But now the kingdom is in the crosshairs of European countries, which are looking for new energy suppliers since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Negotiations are difficult because European countries refuse to sign long-term contracts, like those signed by Doha with its Asian clients.

Last week, Qatar signed a 27-year supply agreement with China, an industry record.