Get discounts on purchases with these apps; check out!

Earning discounts on purchases through apps has become an effective way to save money. After all, everyone loves to buy products and pay a lower price than the established one. So, with that in mind, today we’re going to show you which are the best apps to get discounts when making your purchases.

5 best apps to earn discounts on purchases

Currently, applications allow us to earn discounts on purchases without having to spend a lot of time negotiating with sellers. Among the best programs are Cuponomia, Mercado Pago, iFood, RecargaPay and Abastece lá.

coupon

Well known, the Couponomia app offers discount coupons and cashback of up to 30% on products. Thus, the program is available for download in the mobile app store, both for Android and iOS.

The Cuponomia app has more than 2,000 partner stores, such as Amazon, AliExpress, Americanas, Casas Bahia, Natura and Netshoes!

Mercado Pago

Although Mercado Pago is a digital wallet belonging to the Mercado Livre group, the application provides discounts when your purchases are paid for through this platform. In addition, Mercado Pago also has a credit card without annuity, Pix and the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies.

iFood

iFood is one of the best known delivery apps in Brazil and provides several discounts on purchases. Thus, you can use the coupons in restaurants, markets, pharmacies and many others!

RecargaPay

The RecargaPay application is very useful for anyone who wants to top up a prepaid cell phone. After all, Recarga Pay offers up to 10% cashback for cell phone recharges and transport cards.

In this way, it helps you save and even generates discount coupons for you to pay bills.

supply there

Abastece has become the favorite application for drivers who need to fill up their vehicles, mainly due to the high price of fuel. Thus, people who fill up at gas stations in the Ipiranga network and make the payment through this application, earn cashback on their purchase.

