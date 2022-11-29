Good humor counts, of course. Just force nature not to

It is necessary to separate things: this column, not from now, but has always criticized the attitude of some journalists who insist on being funny in sports programs.

Some even without any fear of exposing themselves to ridicule. Use in a good mood, wonderful. But forcing nature is not enough.

More note of 3 impossible.

However, it’s too good when true comedians, those who were born for the craft, have the opportunity to show service.

Marcelo Adnet is the example.

On his side, even Jojo and Fred, in Globo’s programs, manage to perform well.

Adnet, in his imitations, manages to be better than Galvão or Cleber Machado.

Television is kind of like in football, to each his own, it makes the team perform much more.

More time

Carlo Porto as Saul in “Reis” (credit: DISCLOSURE)

The closing of the fifth season of the series “Reis” gained a little more time on the air. Instead of coming to an end this coming Friday, it won’t be finished until next Monday.

dividing well

Those who follow “Todas as Flores” from the beginning have already noticed the concern of the author João Emanuel Carneiro in not remaining only in the so-called “heavy environment”. Especially the characters of Regina Casé, Leticia Colin, Ângelo Antonio, Nicolas Prattes, Mariana Nunes, Jackson Antunes and others.

has the seasoning

In “Todas as Flores”, Carneiro always “breaks” the chapters with moments of humor, using Thalita Carauta, Suzy Rêgo, Mumuzinho, Micheli Machado, Douglas Silva, among others. It is a most interesting recipe. It’s working.

okay

In August 2021, the column reported that Marianna Alexandre would make her debut on TV, in “Genesis”, José do Egypt phase, in the role of Amarilis, sister of Pharaoh Sheshi (Fernando Pavão). In June 2022, she appeared as Celly Campello in ‘Um Broto Legal’, the singer’s musical biopic. Now, the same Marianna dubs “Wandinha”, a Netflix hit.

Nonstop

Even with the removal of Xuxa, because of Covid, the work on the film “Uma Fada Veio Me Visitar”, starring her, was not interrupted. Production is adopting all precautions against the disease and the schedule continues. There was filming even last Sunday.

theater

Actress and performer Moira Braga, one of the coaches of the cast of “Todas as Flores”, Fafá in the Globoplay soap opera, will debut the show “Entre Nuvens”. December 1st at the Choreographic Center of the City of Rio de Janeiro.

important to add

“Entre Nuvens” is a tribute to Angel Vianna, dancer and body trainer. Moira, who is blind, discovered with Angel the possibility of dancing. Her show brings an unprecedented proposal by exploring audio description and translation in Libras as part of the dramaturgy.

It is like this

Next Friday, SBT airs chapter 185 of the soap opera “Poliana Moça”. As production is expected to pass the 300 mark, there is still a lot of history to go. The recordings have already ended and the cast, for the most part, has already been dismissed.

In turn

The recordings of “A Infância de Romeu e Julieta”, replacing “Poliana” on SBT, are now moving at a very fast pace. It is the first of a series of works, recently closed with Amazon Prime Video.

new competition

The French group Banijay, owner of Endemol Shine, confirmed yesterday the inauguration of a mega-studio in São Paulo, in the Guarulhos region, with a space of 70 thousand square meters and opening of doors in mid-2023. It remains to be seen how this will also affect others studios in Brazil and, by extension, broadcasters such as Band (Vera Cruz) and Rede TV!, in terms of renting space. At the very least, they will have to modernize their areas to face this new competition.

It’s him

Amaury Junior, from so many glorious journeys, will be the guest this Tuesday on the “Programa de Todos os Programas” on the social networks of R7, Facebook and YouTube. So used to asking, you’re going to have to answer a lot. At 18 pm live.

Bate Rebate

🇧🇷 In Rio de Janeiro began the recording of the fifth season of the series “Impuros”, produced by Star+.

🇧🇷 Banda Calcinha Preta is celebrating 27 years of career…

🇧🇷 … And a special has already been arranged, on December 8th, on the program “Faustão na Band”.

🇧🇷 Despite the growth of Covid cases, the 2023 Carnival broadcast is already receiving great attention on Globo…

🇧🇷 … So much so that a special program for your afternoons, lasting 20 minutes, will be shown between February 18th and 21st…

🇧🇷 … A project that, according to information, will bring together entertainment, services and information.

🇧🇷 “Delegado”, a series written by Marcelo Lordello and Leonardo Lacca, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, has already had its first works activated…

🇧🇷 … It’s about a young police chief who takes over a police station in Recife…

🇧🇷 … In its cast, Johnny Massaro, Georgette Fadel, Andrea Rosa, Igor de Araújo, Virginia Cavendish, Hermila Guedes, Alice Carvalho, Rubens Santos, Tuca Andrada and Yannick Olivier.

C°est fini

“The Voice” starts, this Tuesday, the Tira-teima stage, when technicians need to reduce their teams: in groups of candidates, there are solo presentations, and only two voices can be saved, the remaining ones are available for the Picked up button.

On Thursday, Fátima Bernardes, who left because of Covid, is scheduled to return to the program’s recordings.

Then that’s it. But tomorrow there’s more. Goodbye!