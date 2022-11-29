Good humor counts, of course. Just force nature that doesn’t – Prisma

It is necessary to separate things: this column, not from now, but from always, criticized the attitude of some journalists who insist on being funny in sports programs.

Some even without any fear of exposing themselves to ridicule. Use in a good mood, wonderful. But forcing nature is not enough.

More note of 3 impossible.

However, it’s really nice when true comedians, those who were born for the craft, have the opportunity to show service.

Marcelo Adnet is the example.

On his side, even Jojo and Fred, in Globo’s programs, manage to perform well.

Adnet, when he decides to imitate one of the two, manages to be better than the real Galvão or Cleber Machado.

Television is kind of like in football, to each his own, it makes the team perform much more.







More time

The closing of the fifth season of the series “Reis” gained a little more time on the air.

Instead of coming to an end this coming Friday, its completion will only take place next Monday.



full time

Antena 1 FM seems to have no intention of changing. A careful survey carried out here shows that there is no way around it. That’s it and that’s it.

Plays Italian music, plays French and American a lot. Among others. But no Brazilian at all.



important to consider

Nor would it be the case for someone to invent a law about it. Incidentally, there has been one in the past and it seems to have fallen into oblivion.

But playing MPB, even a little bit, is also a way of reaching out to a new audience or the entire audience. Just a little common sense.



Nonstop

Even with the removal of Xuxa, because of Covid, the work on the film “Uma Fada Veio Me Visitar”, starring her, was not interrupted.

Production is adopting all precautions against the disease and the schedule continues. There was filming, including, last Sunday.







dividing well

Those who follow “Todas as Flores” from the beginning have already noticed the concern of the author João Emanuel Carneiro in not remaining only in the so-called “heavy environment”.

Especially the characters of Regina Casé, Leticia Colin, Ângelo Antonio, Nicolas Prattes, Mariana Nunes, Jackson Antunes and others.



has the seasoning

In “Todas as Flores”, Carneiro always “breaks” the chapters with moments of humor, using Thalita Carauta, Suzy Rêgo, Mumuzinho, Micheli Machado, Douglas Silva, among others.

It is a most interesting recipe. It’s working.



okay

In August 2021, the column reported that Marianna Alexandre would debut on TV, in “Genesis”, José do Egypt phase, in the role of Amarilis, sister of Pharaoh Sheshi (Fernando Pavão).

In June 2022, she appeared as Celly Campello in “Um Broto Legal”, the singer’s musical biopic. Now, the same Marianna dubs “Wandinha”, a Netflix hit.



theater

Actress and performer Moira Braga, one of the coaches of the cast of “Todas as Flores”, Fafá in the Globoplay soap opera, will debut the show “Entre Nuvens”.

December 1st, at the Choreographic Center of the City of Rio de Janeiro.



important to add

“Entre Nuvens” is a tribute to Angel Vianna, dancer and body trainer.

Moira, who is blind, discovered with Angel the possibility of dancing. Her show brings an unprecedented proposal by exploring audio description and translation in Libras as part of the dramaturgy.



It is like this

This coming Friday, SBT airs chapter 185 of the soap opera “Poliana Moça”. As production is expected to pass the 300 mark, there is still a lot of history to go.

The recordings have already ended and the cast, for the most part, has already been dismissed.



In turn

The recordings of “A Infância de Romeu e Julieta”, replacing “Poliana” on SBT, are now moving at a very fast pace.

It is the first of a series of works, recently closed with Amazon Prime Video.



new competition

The French group Banijay, owner of Endemol Shine, confirmed yesterday the inauguration of a mega-studio in São Paulo, in the Guarulhos region, with a space of 70 thousand square meters and opening of doors in mid-2023.

It remains to be seen how this will also affect other studios in Brazil and, by extension, broadcasters such as Band (Vera Cruz) and Rede TV!, in terms of renting space. At the very least, they will have to modernize their areas to face this new competition.







It’s him

Amaury Junior, from so many glorious journeys, will be the guest this Tuesday on the “Programa de Todos os Programas” on the social networks of R7, Facebook and YouTube.

So used to asking, Amaury is going to have a lot to answer for. At 18 pm live.



It went badly

I learned that yesterday an inversion of the exhibitions of “Os Donos da Bola”, whose transmission coincided with the game in Brazil, and “Melhor da Tarde”, by Cátia Fonseca, was agreed.

But this attempt at counterprogramming was vetoed at the last minute. What a shame. When there is an attempt to get it right, someone insists on the mistake.



Knock – Knock

• In Rio de Janeiro, the recording of the fifth season of the series “Impuros”, produced by Star+, began.

• Banda Calcinha Preta is celebrating 27 years of career…

• … And a special has already been arranged, on December 8th, on the program “Faustão na Band”.

• Despite the growth of Covid cases, the 2023 Carnival broadcast is already receiving great attention on Globo…

• … So much so that a special program for your afternoons, lasting 20 minutes, will be shown between the 18th and 21st of February…

• … A project that, according to information, will bring together entertainment, services and information.





• “Delegado”, a series written by Marcelo Lordello and Leonardo Lacca, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, has already had its first works activated…

• … It’s about a young police chief who takes over a police station in Recife…

• … In its cast, Johnny Massaro, Georgette Fadel, Andrea Rosa, Igor de Araújo, Virginia Cavendish, Hermila Guedes, Alice Carvalho, Rubens Santos, Tuca Andrada and Yannick Olivier.