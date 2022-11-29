Google promoted misleading advertisements to endorse the Pixel 4 – Tecnoblog

Google is accused of misleading advertising in the disclosure of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, launched in 2019, in different communication vehicles. In total, seven American states filed a lawsuit against the company, denouncing irregularities in advertisements published between 2019 and 2020.

