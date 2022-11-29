Hailey Bieber shows her swollen belly due to health problem: “It’s not a baby”

Recently Hailey Bieber shared images of her swollen belly with her followers, due to an ovarian cyst.

“I have an apple-sized cyst on my ovary. I don’t have endometriosis or polycystic ovaries, but I’ve had cysts a few times and it’s never fun. It hurts and bothers me and makes me nauseous, nauseous, crampy and emotional. Either way, I’m sure a lot of people can more than understand and relate.”told the model, “It’s not a baby.”reinforced her.

Hailey Bieber shares a photo of her swollen belly in her Instagram stories, and reveals she has an ovarian cyst (Reproduction/Instagram)

Last April, Justin Bieber’s wife worried fans about her health status after having a “mini stroke”, which made her discover a heart problem, which made her have to undergo surgery to close it. “a hole” in your heart.

Canadian musician Justin Bieber recently shared a carousel of photos alongside Hailey Bieber to celebrate his 26th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my favorite human, kisses. You make life magical.”wrote Justin in the caption of the photo, “Obsessed with everything about you, I love you boom boom”he concluded.

Justin Bieber posts birthday message to Hailey Bieber on instagram (Reproduction/Instagram)

At the time, the couple was in Japan, where Hailey’s birthday came early because of the time difference.

Recently Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber’s ex, talked about the clicks she took alongside Hailey Bieber during an event, which became one of the most talked about topics on the internet.

“Yeah, no big deal. It’s not even something”declared the singer and actress, showing complete indifference to the event.

Photo of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber together during the event (Reproduction/Instagram)

The Brazilian model and fashion designer Sasha Meneghel has been compared to Hailey Bieber by internet users, in the photos Sasha appears with straight and elongated locks, which made followers compare her with the North American.

