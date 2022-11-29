“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” takes more than 190,000 Brazilians to theaters in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary

🇧🇷Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” won special sessions in theaters in Brazil in a re-exhibition to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film’s release. The sessions took place last Saturday (26) and had more than 190,000 fans in movie theaters across the country, according to information released by Warner Bros. pictures, generating a collection of more than 3 million reais.

🇧🇷Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is the adaptation of the book of the same name written by British author JK Rowling and the second in the franchise that accompanies Harry, an orphaned boy who discovers he is a wizard and starts attending Hogwarts, a school of magic and witchcraft. The film was released in 2002 by Warner Bros. Pictures directed by Stuart Craig and narrates Harry Potter’s second school year at Hogwarts, where he has to face his parents’ killer, Lord Voldemort, and save his friends and school.

Daniel Radcliffe and David Bradley in a scene from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (Photo: Reproduction/Warner Bros. Pictures🇧🇷

The cast includes Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall) and Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore). The production was nominated for three BAFTA Awards for Achievement in Visual Effects, Sound and Best Production Design. The film was also nominated for six Saturn Awards following its DVD release, between 2003 and 2004.

Columnist Alison Boshoff of the daily mail British, stated that a series spin off based on “Harry Potter” is in development for the HBO Max platform. The journalist guarantees that sources informed that the contract for the production was signed about six months ago by the writer JK Rowling and that the studio is reluctant to confirm the meetings between Rowling and the boss David Zaslav. The representatives of Warner Bros. Pictures denied the information.

Featured Image: Official poster of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets“/Reproduction/Warner Bros. Pictures/Disclosure