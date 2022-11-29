Hazard gets into trouble with De Bruyne and Vertoghen backstage for Belgium at the World Cup



Hazard was involved in a scuffle in the Belgium dressing room – ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Published 28/11/2022 19:10 | Updated 11/28/2022 7:17 PM

Qatar – After a bad start to the World Cup, the climate in the dressing room of Belgium is very tense. According to information from the French newspaper ‘L’Equipe’, Eden Hazard, De Bruyne and Vertoghen got involved in a big argument backstage and had to be restrained by members of the coaching staff and some players.

Still according to the publication, the striker Lukaku was one of the main responsible for being able to separate the discussion and calm the spirits. The reason for the confusion would be the indignation due to the bad results of the Belgian selection (tight victory over Canada and defeat to Morocco).

It is worth mentioning that, for years, some players of the current selection of Belgium do not get along. Still according to the French newspaper, De Bruyne and Courtouis do not speak, as well as Batshuayi and Lukaku, and Eden Hazard and Trossard.

The Belgian Football Association has not commented on the matter. Belgium returns to the field next Thursday (1), to face Croatia, at 12:00 (Brasília time), at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Currently, the Red Devils are in third place in Group F of the World Cup in Qatar, with three points.