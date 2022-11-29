Helena Bonham Carter criticizes cancel culture’ and defends Johnny Depp

posted on 11/29/2022 2:05 PM



(credit: AFP / Chris Delmas)

In an interview with the British newspaper Sunday Times, Helena Bonham Carter came out again in defense of her friend and actor, Johnny Depp and JK Rowling, with whom she worked in the Harry Potter saga, playing the witch Bellatrix Lestrange. The actress said that justice was done in relation to Depp and, for her, people should respect the writer’s opinion.

“He’s fine now. Totally fine,” Carter said of Johnny Depp’s victory in the defamation suit filed by ex-wife Amber Heard.

The relationship between Carter and Depp goes back a long way, with them having worked together on several films such as Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Alice in Wonderland. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also godfather to the actress’s two children with director Tim Burton.

Bonham Carter defends JK Rowling

The actress further stated that she “hates cancel culture” and said that JK Rowling “has been hounded” over comments that were widely interpreted as transphobic.

“Do you ban a genius for his sexual practices? There would be millions of people who, if you looked closely enough at his personal life, would disqualify them. You can’t ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there are kind of a witch hunt and lack of understanding,” he said.

“It’s horrible, a bunch of bullshit. I think she was persecuted. People’s judgment has been taken to the extreme. She allowed her opinion, especially if she suffered abuse”, she said in reference to the domestic abuse and sexual assault that the writer revealed in 2020.

“Everyone carries their own trauma story and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain,” he said.

“You don’t have to agree on everything – that would be insane and boring. She doesn’t mean that aggressively, she’s just saying something from her own experience.”

When asked if the actors in the saga who criticized Rowling’s stance (including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint) were “ungrateful”, Bonham Carter said they did it to “protect their fan base”.

“I’m not going to say that. Personally, I think they should let her have her opinions, but I think they’re very conscious of protecting their own fan base and their generation. It’s tough. One thing with the fame game is that there’s a tag that goes with it. I don’t agree to talk about other famous people,” he said.