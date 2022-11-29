Hollywood Harassment Still Happening After #MeToo, Says Margot Robbie

the social movement #MeToowhich went viral in 2017 following several allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein, began when stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence and Uma Thurman decided to speak openly about their experiences with the former Hollywood producer.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York in 2020 on charges of third-degree rape in 2013 and forcible oral sex in 2006.

He is currently involved in a criminal trial after being charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, facing up to 60 years in prison.

However, the actress Margot Robbiewho plays Harley Quinn in the DCU and will bring the Barbie doll to life in the film that opens next year, revealed that problems with abuse still continue even after the beginning of the movement that gave more voice to women in the entertainment industry.

According to her, there is still a long way to go, as Hollywood is still full of ‘sexual predators’.

Speaking at BAFTA: A Life In Pictures, backed by electronics brand TCL, in London on Tuesday night (22nd), the actress was asked if her experiences in the industry had changed in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

She stated: “I don’t think it’s settled, there’s a long way to go. But we are definitely going in the right direction.”

Margot also commented that the main problem with harassment is because it happens precisely in the workplace, in a ‘neutral’ area, something that the #MeToo movement calls a ‘gray area’.

The actress stated that she didn’t quite understand this until she started working on the film. the scandalwhich is a 2019 biographical drama based on the sexual harassment allegations made by female employees of Fox News against network founder Roger Ailes.

In the film, she acted alongside Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman; they played fictional characters Kayla Pospisil, Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, respectively. The screenplay was written based on the accounts of several real-life women.

“It’s a deep dive into what sexual harassment in the workplace can be. I realized that I – as a person in an established position in the industry, financially established and self-sufficient – ​​I didn’t know the definition of sexual harassment, and that’s shocking, it’s terrible.”

“It horrified me how little … how this crime plays into a gray area. Roger Ailes or Harvey Weinstein, they seize the area. The situation is neither black nor white,” she concluded.

