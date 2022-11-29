How and where are the actors of the cast of the films

Remember who the Addams were in the 90s
In addition to Christina Ricci🇧🇷 Little hand and the famous finger snap Addams Family🇧🇷 Wandinhanew series by Netflix, brings a nostalgic flavor. The repercussion of the Addams strangers in the culture is undeniable. pop🇧🇷 With animations, TV series and movies, what stood out for the popularization of these characters were the two feature films directed by Barry Sonnenfeld🇧🇷
To remind you of that not so distant past, we have separated here where and how is the cast of the 1991 and 1993 films🇧🇷 Check the list below!
Anjelica Huston (Mortitia)
Angelica Houston not only marked the cinema as Morticia Addamsas well as the role of the great witch of The Witches’ Conventionin nineteen ninety🇧🇷 But, this star wasn’t just reclusive to the 90’s🇧🇷 In 2001 and 2004the actress was in two films by the director Wes Anderson🇧🇷 The Royal Tenenbaums and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou🇧🇷
For those who want to know how the actress’s life has been in recent years, Anjelica is involved with the franchise John Wick since 2014🇧🇷 She will yet return to the role of the Director at the spin off from the movies of Keanu Reeves🇧🇷 Ballerinawhich will have Ana de Armas in the lead role.
Christina Ricci (Wandinha)
Christina Ricci is one of the easiest faces to find these days. After The Addams Family, the girl was involved with several works of horror, such as Between Heaven and Hell🇧🇷 The legend of the headless Knight and cursed🇧🇷
His most recent works include monstrousfilm by 2022 about a mother and her son who must face a supernatural creature and an abusive ex-husband, in addition to the TV series yellow jacketwhere a group of female soccer players turn into a clan of savages after their plane crashes in an inhospitable place.
Raúl Juliá (Gomez)
Unfortunately, Raúl Juliathe interpreter of the Addams family patriarch, gomezdied in 1994🇧🇷 His death came about a year after the release of The Addams Family 2🇧🇷 But, for those curious about the actor’s career, in 1994 hit theaters Street Fighter: The Last Battlewhere the actor played the role of M. Bison🇧🇷
The actor is also known for having made one of the classics of cinema “national”🇧🇷 Kiss of the Spider Woman🇧🇷 The film is directed by Hector BabencoBesides Sonia Braga in one of the prominent roles.
Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Chico)
beyond the captivating Uncle Chico🇧🇷 Christopher Lloyd played other iconic characters from the culture popO Dr. Emmet Brown in Back to the future🇧🇷 Since then, his professional life has not had a break. She has already worked on the series chuck and in some of the films of the franchise Piranha🇧🇷 also participated in NCIS and The Mandalorian🇧🇷
His most recent notable work was a version live action in Rick Sanchez in Rick & Morty🇧🇷 Lloyd, next to Jaeden Martell in It: The Thing, marked a special moment for the animated series, as Rick was inspired by Dr. Brown.
Jimmy Workman (Ugly)
The life of Jimmy Workmanwho interpreted the Uglystood out more for the controversies in which he was involved than his work in film and television.
Workman is brother of Ariel Winterknown to be the Alex Dunphy in modern family🇧🇷 In 2013the actor filed a lawsuit to get Ariel out of the custody of Shanelle Grayhis other sister, under the allegations of “bad influence” for Ariel. In between lawsuits, Shanelle retained custody of Ariel under some government demands.
Jimmy has already directed and produced some productions, but nowadays he has left his audiovisual career and keeps his personal life away from cameras and social networks.
Carel Struycken (Stumble)
Carel Struycken is a true horror icon. With your 2.13 meters tallCarel has already appeared in Twin Peaks, The Witches of Eastwick, MIB – Men in Black and Doctor Sleep🇧🇷 But, among so many roles, in recent years, the highlight was the role of Raymond Andrew Joubertin Dangerous gamefilm by 2017 based on one of the works of Stephen King🇧🇷
In the feature film starring Carla GuginoCarel is an escaped prisoner who finds jessiewoman of Geraldwho is trapped under handcuffs on her bed.
Judith Malina (Grandma Addams)
Another cast casualty from the Addams Family films is Judith Malina🇧🇷 Theater and film actress, poet, director, diarist and founder of the anarchist-pacifist theater group The Living Theater 🇧🇷The Living Theater in literal translation), died in 2015.
After interpreting the grandma addamsJudith devoted herself to the theater, but even had a few parts in successful productions, such as Soprano family🇧🇷
Bonus: Christopher Hart (Little Hand)
the iconic “little hand” of the Addams Family has a name and is called Christopher Hart🇧🇷 for being a “hand double”Christopher doesn’t have that many films in his career, but in addition to The Addams Family, the actor was involved in another classic of the 90s, The Killing Handmovie with Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Jessica Alba and Elden Henson🇧🇷
His most recent work was for a small role in The chosen onefilm by 2020 with Janelle Monae🇧🇷