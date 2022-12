How and where are the actors of the cast of the films

Remember who the Addams were in the 90s

In addition to Christina RicciπŸ‡§πŸ‡· Little hand and the famous finger snap Addams FamilyπŸ‡§πŸ‡· Wandinhanew series by Netflix, brings a nostalgic flavor. The repercussion of the Addams strangers in the culture is undeniable. popπŸ‡§πŸ‡· With animations, TV series and movies, what stood out for the popularization of these characters were the two feature films directed by Barry SonnenfeldπŸ‡§πŸ‡·

To remind you of that not so distant past, we have separated here where and how is the cast of the 1991 and 1993 filmsπŸ‡§πŸ‡· Check the list below!