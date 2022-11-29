How is the ‘covid zero’ policy that has caused protests in China

Covid control professional in China in front of a building, wearing protective clothing+

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Tens of millions of people are living under some kind of restriction in China

protests are happening in china because of the strict isolation and lockdown measures imposed by the government with its “covid zero” policy.

Protesters demand that the rules be relaxed, despite the increase in cases in the country.

In recent months, lockdowns have occurred in several cities, including Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million people and a technology hub, and Shanghai, a city of 26 million that is an industrial, commercial and financial hub.

Tens of millions of people are living under some kind of restriction. Some rules, however, have been relaxed.

