How ‘supercartel’ that trafficked tons of cocaine in Europe was dismantled

A drug “supercartel” that controlled about a third of Europe’s cocaine supply has been dismantled, Europol (Europe’s foreign policy agency) has announced.

A two-year investigation resulted in the arrest of a total of 49 people and the seizure of more than 30 tonnes of drugs in four European countries and one in the Middle East, according to a Europol statement.

Authorities from Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates worked together to bring down the cartel. The operation also had cooperation from the US drug agency, the DEA.

The most recent phase of the investigation was called Operation Desert Light and resulted in the arrest of six “key targets” – the most wanted by the international police – in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

