How the rivalry between Rock and Vin Diesel changed the Fast and Furious movies

The rivalry between protagonists Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson changed the way the Fast and furious movies were made. The franchise began in 2001 with Fast and furious, starring Diesel and Paul Walker. Johnson then joined the series with Fast Five in 2011. However, on the set of the later sequels, the two stars clashed. The rivalry ended up leading Johnson to leave the main saga of the franchise for the spin-off. Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs & Shaw🇧🇷

The feud between Diesel and Johnson became public in 2016, during the production of The Fate of the Furious🇧🇷 Pre-production of the following sequence, F9 was also concerned about the rivalry, and Johnson ended up announcing his departure from the film, resulting in script changes. Instead of leaving the franchise entirely, though, Johnson and Jason Statham left and led the way. Hobbs & Shaw spin off. Later, Diesel tried to get Johnson back to the quick saga part of the franchise with X fast, the penultimate entry in the series. But Johnson once again refused.

The Rock and Vin Diesel Rivalry Explained

The feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became public during the filming of The Fate of the Furious in 2016. Johnson posted a since-deleted Instagram post where he called unspecified cast members “sweet asses🇧🇷 There was immediate speculation that he was insulting Diesel, although he did not directly identify the target of his ire. The feud continued as the two stars traded thinly-veiled insults in other social media posts. In September 2016, his co-star Michelle Rodriguez confirmed that there were tensions between Diesel and Johnson on set, but stated that the two were able to put their differences aside.

Later, after a delay in the production of F9: The Fast Saga, Tyrese Gibson joined the feud, blaming Johnson, alongside his Seven Buck Productions producing partner Hiram Garcia, for the ongoing problems. Diesel then apparently defended Johnson, claiming that the franchise required “maintenance problems🇧🇷 However, Johnson later confirmed that he would not be returning to the franchise in the ninth installment of the quick saga🇧🇷

The origins of the rivalry may lie in Johnson’s casting in Fast Five🇧🇷 It was only with this fifth entry of the Fast and furious franchise that the series really started to be successful, both critically and commercially. This was due in part to the casting of Johnson, an actor who regularly sees box office success and big paychecks. Diesel, who plays Dom and produces the Fast and furious franchise, is notoriously protective of the series and regularly refers to himself as a patriarchal figure among the cast and crew. Johnson cited the rivalry as a “fundamental difference in philosophies🇧🇷

The rivalry caused a hilarious Fast 6 scene

While the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t become public until 2016, it’s entirely possible that it started as far back as the production of Fast & Furious 6🇧🇷 There’s a scene in the movie that’s staged to make it look like Diesel and Johnson are having a face-to-face conversation, but the hilariously bad forced perspective used to make it look like they’re the same size also makes it obvious. that they aren’t even looking at each other. During the scene, Johnson even appears to change size with each take.

With a forced perspective shot, filmmakers must account for different eye lines as the actors involved will not be looking at each other as one will be farther from the camera than the other. However, this scene Fast & Furious 6 apparently makes no attempt to consider this, with Diesel and Johnson obviously eyeing each other. It’s a bizarre shooting choice that seems to exist only to shrink Johnson down to Diesel’s average height. This scene may be evidence of the rift between the two actors that affect the Fast and furious movies long before The Fate of the Furious🇧🇷

The rivalry made the F8 shootout worse

After the release of The Fate of the Furious in 2017, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he and Vin Diesel did not film a single scene together. Diesel also used his position as the film’s producer to cut a scene that would take place during The Fate of the Furious‘s ending, reuniting Johnson’s character with Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. Despite overwhelmingly positive feedback from test audiences, the scene was removed from the theatrical cut and only later seen as an extra on the film’s home video release. Johnson was not only apparently agitated by this, but also by Diesel’s behavior on set. Supposedly, Diesel was constantly late for filming.

During the marketing campaign for The Fate of the Furious, Diesel broke his silence on the feud. He claimed it was a thing of the past and had been exaggerated by the press. He also stated that he used his position as a producer to “protectJohnson and expressed that he affectionately calls him Uncle Dwayne. Diesel also expressed that he used a “tough love” approach Johnson to get the performance he wants from his character. It was after these statements by Diesel that Johnson revealed the philosophical differences between the two during production.

The Rock left F9 for Hobbs & Shaw

Following The Fate of the FuriousDwayne “The Rock” Johnson Didn’t Return For The Main Part Of The Fast and furious franchise. Both Vin Diesel and Johnson confirmed they were heading back to F9: The Fast Saga in April 2017, but in April 2018, Johnson changed his tune. Claiming he was focusing on the spin-off Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs & ShawJohnson stated that he was not sure if he would return to F9🇧🇷 In January 2019, Johnson finally confirmed his departure from F9although at that point he did not rule out returning to the franchise for future installments.

The rivalry seemed resolved after Hobbs & Shaw

After the release of Fast and furious spin off Hobbs & Shaw, the rivalry between Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seemed to have been resolved. Johnson took to Instagram to say thank you “brother vin” for their support of the spin-off. However, your Fast and furious co-star Tyrese Gibson apparently reignited the feud by mocking the film’s box office numbers in a now-deleted Instagram post. Following Gibson’s comments, however, Fast and furious writer Chris Morgan denied that a rivalry existed between Diesel and Johnson.

Diesel asked The Rock to return in Fast X

After Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s absence from F9: The Fast SagaVin Diesel took to Instagram in November 2021 to publicly ask his former co-star to return to the franchise in X fast🇧🇷 However, Johnson confirmed that he would not return to the mainline. Fast and furious series and cited mentions of Paul Walker in Diesel’s social media post as manipulative. Johnson stated that he was supportive of the franchise and his co-stars, but that there was “no way” of his return to the series. These comments indicate that the rivalry between the two is still very much alive.

Will The Rock return to Fast and Furious?

Given Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s public comments, it’s unlikely he’ll return to Fast and furious franchise. X fast is also the penultimate entry, at least in the quick saga, and with the final film supposedly coming out in 2024, it’s hard to see Johnson’s opinion changing quickly enough. However, there’s a chance Johnson will return via a sequel. Hobbs & Shaw🇧🇷 Following Vin Diesel’s November 2021 post on social media, Johnson stated that the script for Hobbs & Shaw 2 was well underway and that he had pitched an idea to Universal. However, the ongoing rivalry between Diesel and Johnson means that it’s doubtful the latter will return to the main lineup. Fast and furious franchise.