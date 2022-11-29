How to download Sigma? Free Fire style game is removed from the Play Store | battle royale

The game Sigma, from Studio Arm, was removed from the Google Play Store this Saturday (26). Until yesterday, the TechAll could access the page to download the game in the app store for Android phones. However, when trying to enter the same address this morning, the message “The requested URL was not found on the server” appears on the website. The game, made available for download on the Play Store on Monday (21), is on the rise due to the similarity of its gameplay with the popular Battle Royale Free Fire, by Garena.

O TechAll reached out to Google to understand why the game was removed from the Play Store, but have yet to hear back.

1 of 2 Sigma has a more cartoonish look compared to Free Fire Battlegrounds, but practically identical gameplay — Photo: Reproduction/Google Play Store Sigma has a more cartoonish look compared to Free Fire Battlegrounds, but gameplay is practically identical — Photo: Reproduction/Google Play Store

Sigma was in early access exclusively for Android phones. Its popularity increased when players began to see similarities with the famous Free Fire. According to reports on social networks, Sigma would only have a different cartoon look, but the gameplay would be very similar to Garena’s Battle Royale, including similar game modes. Another point is the map of the new game, which is very similar to the Bermuda map of Free Fire.

2 of 2 Increase by the term “Sigma” on the Google Trends platform in a cut of the last seven days — Photo: Reproduction/Nathalia Duarte Increase by the term “Sigma” on the Google Trends platform in a cut of the last seven days — Photo: Reproduction/Nathalia Duarte

It is speculated that Sigma has been removed from the Google Play Store precisely because of the similarity with Free Fire. However, this was not confirmed by any of the companies, which were contacted by the TechAllbut have not yet positioned themselves.

The big problem is that now, without downloading from the official Google Play Store, many users end up surrendering to sites that make APKs of the game available, a popular practice for those who play on their cell phones and want to download modified versions. However, using APKs can put cell phones and data at risk, so players need to be aware of the problems this can bring.