Humility with a non-president

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), published photos alongside Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, leader of Qatar, host country of the 2022 World Cup. comes after the parliamentarian was widely criticized by Bolsonarists and the opposition after being spotted at the Brazil game yesterday with his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro.

After the criticism, a video of Eduardo began to circulate today on social networks in which the deputy says that the trip to Qatar was for him to take videos, in English and inside pen drives, “explaining the situation in Brazil”. The politician did not give more details about what would be “the situation in Brazil” reported in these videos.

Qatar is the target of allegations of violations of civil and human rights. The country’s own Penal Code talks about homosexuality as a criminal practice, liable to a sentence of eight years in prison or even death under the “sharia”, which works together with the legislation. Depending on the interpretation of the law, there are also windows for the repression of fundamental rights of people, especially women. The country’s choice to host the World Cup was the target of disapproval.

“Suit and shoes in the stadium to find like Sheik Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, leader 01 of Qatar and host of the world cup. Even with little time he had the humility to receive a non-president. Thank you, Sheik “, wrote the president’s son in the caption. It was Eduardo’s first post on Instagram after the controversy.

On the occasion, the politician also spoke with Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa (International Football Federation), and wrote that Infantino would be “super polite and friendly too”. In the same photo gallery with the leader of Qatar, Eduardo published images with the president of the federation.

Wherever I go, you can be sure that I bring truths about Brazil with me. Finished the politician, again without giving details about which ‘truths’ he was referring to

‘Pen drives’ with situation in Brazil

A video circulating on social networks shows Eduardo explaining his trip to Qatar during the World Cup. According to the parliamentarian, the trip took place to take videos, in English and inside pen drives, “explaining the situation in Brazil”.

Supporters of the president, who have held coup protests, including in front of army barracks, against the result of the elections since October 30, complained that the politician is “enjoying life”. Eduardo was spotted by streamer Casimiro Miguel’s live broadcast posing for photos with his wife.

These pen drives here have videos, in English, explaining the situation in Brazil. I hope you don’t believe that here in Qatar we only talk about the World Cup. Just to remind you that FIFA has more members than the United Nations. The entire press is here. That’s why the left is making so much effort and even a bill to criminalize those who speak some truths in the face, you know, other Brazilians who hope to return to the tits of the Rouanet Law and so on. Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP)

In the video, lasting 1:11, the deputy continues to attack the left after the victory of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The politician did not give more details about what would be “the situation in Brazil” reported in these videos.

“And another thing, be careful. The left is not concerned about your safety or the economy. So why are you going to close ranks with these guys? Can’t you imagine a little bit of what’s behind this? Can’t you see the importance of international communication? Will we have to lose one of the very few accesses we have?”, he continued.

*With Gabriel Carneiro, from UOL, in São Paulo; and Bruna Calazans, in collaboration with Universa, in São Paulo