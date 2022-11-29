Hunger Games | Viola Davis will be the villain of the prequel

Exclusive report of The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Viola Davis (The Woman King, Peacemaker) will play the villainous Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents, prelude to the franchise created by Suzanne Collins‎‎.🇧🇷

The site says that it is the organizer of the 10th edition of the Hunger Games.

“Volumnia Gaul is as cruel as she is creative, and as fearsome as she is formidable. Snow’s expertise as a political operator develops in large part due to her experiences alongside her as the most dominant figure in the games.”

declared Francis Lawrencedirector of the feature film.

Rachel Zegler (Love, Great Love) will play Lucy Gray Baird, while Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) will play a young Coriolanus Snow.

The plot of the feature film takes place 64 years before the events of the main franchise, and features a young Coriolanus Snow as the protagonist, where he sees the chance for change when he is chosen to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the impoverished District 12.‎

Francis Lawrencewho worked on the four films starring Jennifer Lawrence, will return to direct.

The script is under the responsibility of Suzanne Collinscreator of the franchise, Michael Arndt (Oscar winner for The Little Miss Sunshine) and Michael Lesslie (Assassins Creed).

Years before he becomes the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading bloodline, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in the post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl of impoverished District 12.

But after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by singing defiantly during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he can turn the odds in his favor. Combining their instincts for charisma and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents premieres on November 17, 2023.