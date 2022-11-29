Hunter dies after being shot with a rifle allegedly fired by his dog

At the time of the accident, the victim was putting supplies in the trunk after hunting. edit

247 – A hunter died after being hit by a shot from a gun that would have been fired, supposedly, by his dog. The case occurred in the province of Samsun, Turkey, and was reported on Sunday (27) by the local media. The information is from the UOL portal.

According to the Turkish newspaper Vitrin Haber, Ozgur Gevrekoglu, 32, had gone hunting with a friend, KG, in a swamp region.

At the time of the accident, the victim was putting supplies in the trunk after hunting.

With the movement, Ozgur’s dog would have jumped on KG’s back, triggering the shotgun hanging on the man’s back. The victim was hit and died at the scene. His body underwent an autopsy.

