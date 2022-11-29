“I have reports that he cried”; Venê Casagrande brings ‘bomb’ and Libertadores champion is out of Flamengo

This period without games is being extremely important to the Flamengoprecisely to be able to resolve some issues treated as important and also to go to the market, not least because the board wants to raise the level even further, even though it has achieved several objectives outlined in the planning for 2022.

However, in the same way that they are dealing with essential issues for those who can arrive, some situations involving renewals and exits also gained a lot of proportion and controversyeven more so when it comes to professionals who were champions in Gávea, but who apparently are not included in the conversations of top hats.

One of the most recent cases involves dorival juniorwho arrived to take over Paulo Sousa’s vacancy, managing to change the level and succeed on the field, so much so that the coach won the Libertadores of America and also the Copa do Brasil in 2022. However, even so, the Flamengo leaders ended up preferring to look for Vitor Pereira instead of the veteran’s stay.

In that line, Venê Casagrande brought backstage of this farewell, confirming that Dorival was extremely upset and emotional🇧🇷 “Dorival, behind the scenes, discovered that Flamengo was close to Vítor. From there, he hit the hammer that would not stay in Flamengo and issued a video note. No one from Flamengo’s board contacted Dorival, who realized he was stabbed in the back and I have reports from people close to him that he literally cried. He was shaken and saddened by the whole situation.🇧🇷said Venê, who completed about VP:

“Vítor Pereira is very close to signing a one-year contract with Flamengo, and the annual cost that Flamengo will have with Vítor Pereira and his coaching staff is around R$22 million. And for those who think that Flamengo made this decision because Dorival could go to the national team: this is a hypothesis, because at no time did Dorival demand a release clause from the CBF🇧🇷concluded Vene.