In addition to the robot vacuum cleaner: ex-Multilaser has streaming for from R$ 9.90 – 11/28/2022

The company Multi (current name of Multilaser) announced the arrival of its streaming service in the national market, the Multi🇧🇷 The novelty features open TV transmission and subscription channel titles.

From the partnership with Watch Brazil, an exclusive content platform for internet providers, the new streaming works with more than 11,000 hours of titles from companies such as Paramount+, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Universal and Warner Bros, in addition to optional packages with HBO Max and UOL Leia + Banca (over 250 newspapers and magazines to be read digitally).

Anyone who prefers to use IPTV (type of transmission of TV signals over the Internet) from Multi to follow open channels can also. The promise is more than 50, including:

Band

band sports

Band News

Living Earth

Culture

record

Record News

TV network

SBT

Art1

Agro1

Smithsonian Channel,

Channel, fish TV

TV CNN Brazil

THE Watch Brazil still has a partnership with NSportsthus enabling the transmission of sporting events.

When will it be released to the public?

The new streaming service will be made available gradually integrated into devices manufactured by Multi (such as tablets, computers and cell phones).

In addition ex-multilaser intends to launch the app Multi+ on Play store and Apple store from the first half of December. In this case, it will be available to anyone, even if they don’t own a branded product.

“If we add the platform’s content to that of the marketplace, such as HBO Max and DirectTVGo for example, we are talking about 30,000 hours of available content”, says Maurício Almeida, CEO and co-founder of Watch Brasil, in the launch statement.

How much?

The platform has six plans:

Multi + Light

Multi+ Family

Multi+ Popcorn

Multi+ live

Multi+Full.

Prices vary between R$9.90 and R$129.90, and each plan releases a certain amount of titles. In this way, not all subscribers will have access to the full streaming content.

In all bands, it will be possible to rent films from Warner Bros, if the consumer so desires.