Indian start-up aims to cut satellite costs; understand

Behind India’s first private space launch is a start-up that plans to put a satellite into orbit next year and hopes to be able to do so at half the cost of established launch companies, according to the founders of India. skyroot aerospace🇧🇷

The company is headquartered in Hyderabad and is supported by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC. The company said the $68 million it raised would fund its next two launches, adding that it is in touch with more than 400 potential customers.

Thousands of small satellite launches are planned over the next few years as companies build networks to deliver broadband services such as starlink from SpaceX.

In addition, they also need these resources to power applications such as tracking supply chains or monitoring oil rigs. offshore🇧🇷

In this context, Skyroot faces established and promising rivals in launching rockets and who also promise to reduce costs.

In China, for example, start-up Galactic Energy put five satellites into orbit last week in its fourth successful launch.

Skyroot, which also launched a test rocket last week, expects to reduce the cost of a launch by 50% compared with current prices from established competitors.

Photo: EPA-EFE (Reproduction)

Pawan Chandana, one of Skyroot’s two co-founders, said he expects increased demand for the company’s launch services if it proves itself with launches set for next year:

“Most of these customers have been building constellations and will launch them within the next five years,” he said.

“Three or four months ago, when we were talking to investors, one of the biggest questions they asked was whether the government was supporting us,” said Skyroot co-founder Bharath Daka.

This opening of doors for private space companies in India is recent, done in 2020 with a regulatory overhaul and a new agency to boost private sector launches.

Before that, companies could only act as contractors for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), a government space agency with its own reputation for frugal engineering.

The country’s 2014 mission to Mars cost $74 million, less than the budget for the space movie “Hollywood Gravity.”

Chandana and Daka believe that the launch cost per kilogram of a satellite can be brought down to nearly $10 of thousands of dollars today, a goal that could bring down the economics of space commerce and which is inspired by their idol: CEO of SpaceXElon Musk.

“SpaceX is a symbol of great innovation and great market validation,” Chandana said, adding that they haven’t had a chance to speak with Musk.

“Right now we think he’s probably busy managing Twitter”he said.

Skyroot, founded in 2018 when Chandana and Daka left their jobs at ISRO, has set a goal to develop rockets for one-fifth of current industry costs.

The Skyroot rocket that reached 89.5km in last week’s test launch used carbon fiber components and 3D-printed parts, including the boosters.