Influencer is criticized after saying that the people of Qatar are stinky

The influencer Juliana Priscila has been watching the World Cup games in Qatar since her arrival in the country, she has been showing her followers her experience there. However, after publishing a sequence of videos where she says that the people of Qatar stink, she is being heavily criticized on social media.

In the videos, published in Instagram Stories, and deleted after the negative repercussions, the influencer Juliana appears in a local trade fanning her face and says: “I came to buy my shirts and here it is like this all the time (shaking her face), because my people, the people stink too much”, he began.

Then she keeps calling a salesperson and asking in English and Portuguese if he doesn’t use deodorant. “Don’t you use deodorant?”, Juliana repeated while the local looked on without understanding what she was saying. The influencer has 1.5 million followers on the platform.

Juliana Priscila Juliana PriscilaPlayback/Instagram Juliana Priscila Juliana PriscilaPlayback/Instagram Advertising by Metrópoles 1 partner Juliana Priscila She has 1.5 million followers on InstagramPlayback/Instagram Juliana Priscila Influencer Juliana Priscila Playback/Instagram 0

On the Gossip do Dia profile, on Instagram, which reposted Juliana’s videos, Internet users harshly criticized the influencer. “These bloggers have lost respect! They think they are above everything, right?”, wrote an internet user. “There are people who should not have the right to go to other countries, from another culture. Do you want respect? So be polite and respectful,” said another.

Some followers of the page defended Juliana: “Everyone who is there is posting about the same thing, why was she the only one taken for Christ?”, wrote one. “What’s so important about being honest? I saw no evil.”, said another.

Check the post: