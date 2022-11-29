Iran arrests celebrities after supporting protests in the country

With chances of qualifying for the next phase of the World Cup for the first time in history, Iran is going through a troubled political moment. Artists in the country have faced problems in the last two months after demonstrating against the current government led by Ebrahim Raisi🇧🇷

The first placements, on the streets and social networks, took place in September after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22. The young woman was arrested for not respecting the local dress code, according to Reuters.

Among the celebrities with a detained passport is Shervin Hajipour, 25, author of the song “Baraye”, which went viral on social media for protesting against local authorities. The song won an English version, “Para a Mulher, Vida, Liberdade”, translated by singer Rana Mansour.

According to Israel’s The Times newspaper, Shervin was held for days in Tehran, the capital of Iran, before posting bail in October.

The couple formed by musician Homayoun Shajarian, 47, and actress Sahar Dolatshahi, 43, lost passports after demonstrating about Amini in Australia, the Israeli publication said.

After projecting a photo of the young woman in one of her presentations in Oceania, Homayoun was arrested with the woman when he returned to the airport in Iran. The documents were confiscated by the local police.

In a powerful tribute to Mahsa Amini, Homayoun Shajarian sang his father?s legendary ?Morgh-e Sahar? (Bird of Dawn). All Iranians know the powerful message of this song which calls for justice & hope for better days. ?Oh God, Oh Universe, Oh Nature

Turn our dark night into Dawn? pic.twitter.com/jBbJieQ0Ze 🇧🇷 Assal Rad (@AssalRad) September 23, 2022

Actress Hengameh Ghaziani, 52, was detained for more than a week after publicly supporting the protests in the country, according to information from local news agency Tasnim.

She was released after “order by judicial authorities”, reported the state network IRNA (News Agency of the Islamic Republic).

Ali Daei, a former soccer player with the most goals in the history of the Iranian national team (109), was also the target of reprisals by the local government. He also had his passport confiscated, which prevented him from traveling.

“The government should solve the problems of the Iranian people instead of using repression, violence and arrests,” the former athlete said on social media.

The death of Mahsa Amini

Niloofar Hamedi, an Iranian journalist specializing in women’s rights, reported the death of the young Iranian woman on 16 September. Mahsa Amini was detained three days earlier by Iran’s morality police for what they deemed “inappropriate clothing”.

Until the 2nd of October, at least 92 people were murdered in the country during the repression of the protests. Videos posted on social media showed women throwing their hijabs – Islamic headscarves, into a bonfire, getting a haircut, among other demonstrations that defy the regime.

The Iranian government officially announced that Amini died of a brain disease, AFP (Agence France-Presse) reported in October. In an interview with the local Fars news agency, the young woman’s father said that she had not faced any health problems before being arrested.

International artists have also come out publicly after the death of Mahsa Amini. Dua Lipa, Shakira and Angelina Jolie are among the celebrities who commented on the topic on social media.

Celebrities from around the world recorded videos cutting locks of their hair in support of women’s demonstrations against Iran’s strictness regarding the local dress code.