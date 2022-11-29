Iranian woman attacked, cell phone taken outside stadium

An Iranian woman who was protesting against her country’s government was attacked by several men outside the Al Thumama stadium, where Iran lost to the US on Tuesday (29). The woman was surrounded by several men wearing Iran fans T-shirts and had her cell phone taken by one of them. The device was thrown from one side to the other in the crowd, while the fan ran after it and asked for help from stadium security.

Questioned by the report, the woman said she was attacked for protesting against the dictatorship of Iran. Men dressed in Iran cheering T-shirts tried to stop the report from the UOL to take pictures of the scene, trying to take the reporter’s cell phone, as well as the stadium security guards also tried.

After being surrounded by Iranian men, the woman was taken to an inner part of the stadium, where she was attended to by members of the World Cup organization. She changed her clothes and took off the T-shirt she wore in protest for Iranian women’s rights.

In the ensuing melee, another woman and a man also claimed to have been attacked by Iranian fans. She asked the police for help and was also taken to an inner part of the stadium, which journalists were blocked from accessing. FIFA prohibits political demonstrations during the World Cup.

Iran under protests

The protests against the death of Mahsa Amini, in Iran, have taken over the crowds at the World Cup in Qatar. On Monday (28), the game between Portugal and Uruguay was paralyzed after a fan invaded the field with the flag of the LGBTQIA+ movement and wearing a shirt with the words “respect for Iranian women”.

On Friday (25) in the Iranian victory over Wales by 2-0, a fan displayed the name Mahsa Amini on her shirt and was approached by security at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Mahsa was 22 when she was detained by the morality police in Tehran for not wearing the hijab, the white headscarf that covers women’s heads. She was arrested and killed. The population says that Mahsa would have been hit in the head, the police say that the cause of death was a heart attack, a situation that revolted the population of Iran.