Is Hellraiser 2022 a sequel, remake or reboot? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

There has been some confusion about whether the new hellraiser film is a sequel, reboot, or remake of the original film. Clive Barker’s novel The Hellish Heart first received a cinematographic adaptation, written and directed by the author himself, in 1987. hellraiser The film then launched a film franchise consisting of nine sequels, with the help of its most iconic character, Pinhead.

Replacing the original Pinhead, Doug Bradley, in hellraiser 2022 is Sense8 star Jamie Clayton. Taking the helm of the series is director David Bruckner. Bruckner debuted in the horror genre with his V/H/S segment, amateur nightbefore directing the critically acclaimed psychological horror film the nightclubstarring Rebecca Hall.

Hulu 2022 hellraiser film is not a sequel to the original 1987 film, nor is it a traditional remake. Instead, it serves as a re-adaptation of Clive Barker’s book The Hellish Heartas well as a reboot of the entire hellraiser franchise. Ignoring previous series continuity is a sensible idea for hellraiser 2022, given the amount of sequels that have been panned – no installment after the 1987 original has a score higher than 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning all have received generally negative reviews from critics.

Why Hellraiser Isn’t a Direct Remake of the 1987 Movie

hellraiser 2022’s status as a readaptation and reboot rather than a straight remake frees it up to further explore Clive Barker’s ideas in The Hellish Heart🇧🇷 For example, in the novel, Pinhead and the rest of the Cenobites were depicted as androgynous. Pinhead, specifically, has also been depicted as having more of a female voice than Doug Bradley’s male speech in the 1987 film. Therefore, the female Pinhead in the Hellraiser reboot (played by Jamie Clayton) makes her more accurate to the original text.

The new hellraiser being a reboot of the series rather than a remake of the original film also removes it even further from the series’ flaws. Many of hellraiser the sequels were criticized for being cheap and having little to do, thematically, with Clive Barker’s original story. The 2011 installment Hellraiser: Revelations it was quickly produced in a few weeks just so that Dimension Films could retain the rights to the franchise. The film’s cynicism was so evident that Doug Bradley declined to take part, despite having played Pinhead in every other film. hellraiser films up to that point, necessitating a character revamp for the first time in the franchise. By starting over, with an all-new continuity and a fresh take on Clive Barker’s source material, the work of David Bruckner hellraiser reboot looks to be the franchise’s most exciting film in 35 years.