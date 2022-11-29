“It changed the whole direction’; VP ‘frustrates the plans’ of Duílio and Corinthians continues to ‘pay the duck’ even before the announcement with Flamengo

The Corinthians board is uncomfortable with the imminent departure of Vítor Pereira to Flamengo. Backstage, it was revealed that president Duílio Monteiro Alves, football manager Alessandro Nunes, and football director Roberto de Andrade, were disgusted with the negotiations after the coach stated that he was leaving Clube Paulista to take care of his mother-in-law’s health.

Despite having already closed with Fernando Lázaro as coach and being focused on preparing for the season itself, the Almighty is still reaping the benefits of the departure of the Portuguese. The team’s planning was hampered by the departure of its former coach. According to Globo Esporte, all reinforcements for 2023 would be indicated by him, now making market searches change direction🇧🇷 According to information, he even approved the return of Ángel Romero.

Although this is a reality, the board will not admit this fact publicly, not least because Vítor Pereira’s attitude not only made the fans angry with the Portuguese, but also with the board. After the news, there was even information that many players did not like Vítor Pereira. For example, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, the top scorer of the season, Róger Guedes, would ask to leave if VP had his contract renewed.

Now, Fernando Lázaro and his coaching staff will be responsible for nominating names to the board to qualify the Corinthians squad for next season🇧🇷 So far, in addition to Romero, the only name that has been probed is left-back Matheus Bidu, from Cruzeiro. Alvinegro Paulista believes in a better season than 2022.