“It didn’t stay on top of the wall”; Filipe Luís sends Real over Flamengo’s holder in the Brazilian National Team

The coach of the Canarinho team has not yet offered the player in this edition of the World Cup

The Brazilian team has everything to qualify in 1st place in Group G. With 100% success so far, after victories over Serbia and Switzerland, respectively, the team commanded by coach Tite is preparing to face Cameroon. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon (2), at 4 pm (Brasília time), at Estádio Lusail.

Peter and Everton Ribeiro are the two representatives of Flamengo in the national team; Weverton, from Palmeiras, completes the trio of players who went to the World Cup after good campaigns in Brazilian football. Left-back Filipe Luís, who was on call until 24 hours before the 1st round, commented on a specific case.

As a commentator on SportTV in this Cup period, the full-back opened the game about what he thinks of Pedro on the bench in Brazil. Filipe didn’t stay on top of the wall and agrees that the center forward has resources that are not found in any other ‘9 shirt’ summoned by Adenor Bachi; Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison fight alongside the ex-Fiorentina for the place in the attack.

“Pedro has a characteristic that none of the other forwards in the national team have. He’s an area guy, who holds back the defenders. He has a lot of presence in the air. He is very calm in front of goal, something that Romário had”, commented F. Luís when analyzing how the top scorer could help in this group stage.

The tendency is for the Brazilian team to use Friday’s duel as a good chance to do some tests. A large part of the Flamengo Nation hopes that Pedro and E. Ribeiro will receive chances to debut in the World Cup. Today, there is a possibility that the opponent in the round of 16 of the tournament organized by FIFA will be Ghanabut Uruguay still has a chance to be the first rival from the canary in the knockout stage.