“It is a requirement of the board”; Palmeiras makes only request to sell Endrick to Barcelona

O palm trees is attentive to the market, but in the same way that it can bring reinforcements, it strives to keep its players. However, one situation in particular draws attention: even at just 16 years old and less than ten games as a professional, Endrick is treated as a protagonist of Brazilian football in the market.

Treated as one of the greatest jewels in the history of Verdão, the boy has been accumulating interest and today he has giants from Europe competing for his hiring. On Saturday (26), for example, coach Xavi, from barcelonamade the Spaniards’ desire to have the striker official, joining PSG (France), Real Madrid (Spain) and Chelsea (England), who also want the Palmeiras jewel.

In an interview with ESPN, the Barça coach confirmed that the number 16 and his father are aware of the project presentedrooting, and a lot, for the success in hiring:

🇧🇷We’ve been talking to his father and also directly with the player. I explained the project we have in Barcelona. We want talent and he is a talent, capable of making a difference. He has the goal, he has the dribble, he has a brutal ability to make the difference. He is a player of the present, who is already playing in the Brazilian league, and also of the future. He’s the kind of player we need.”said Xavier.

Already this Monday (28), journalist Toni Juanmartí brought the information that Barcelona is pessimistic about the possibility of hiring the striker, precisely because Palmeiras made only one requirement to complete the sale, something that is a requirement from the board: want the money in cash and don’t give upbut the Catalans are unable to pay such an amount to have the striker only 2 years from now.