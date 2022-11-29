it’s mom! starring Jennifer Lawrence on Netflix?

Mother!, the 2017 horror film starring Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, is a title that tells the story of the Bible in a unique way. Although the film was difficult to understand at first glance (and also quite hard to swallow at times), as it understood the nuances better, audiences began to appreciate director Darren Aronofsky’s interpretations of the story of Adam and Eve, the pregnancy of Mary Magdalene. , and the birth and death of Jesus Christ.

Five years later, the 2017 horror is still one many would want to watch for the first time or watch again for the thousandth time. Here’s where you can do it.

it’s mom! (2017) on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Mother! is not streaming on Netflix as of today. It’s worth noting that the streaming title has a title of the same name on its platform, however this is the film written and directed by Tatsushi Omori in 2020. (Rumor has it that this film is also worth a watch.)

We’ll be sure to update when or if Jennifer Lawrence Mother! comes to Netflix. Until then, read on to learn which platforms are currently hosting the 2017 film.

Where to stream Mom! starring Jennifer Lawrence

Today, Amazon Prime Video is the only streaming service that has Mother! on your website. After subscribing, you can watch all 2 hours and 1 minute of this movie at your leisure. Or, if you’d rather not subscribe to a new site, feel free to rent and/or buy the movie at any time. But be quick because, according to Amazon, the movie comes out in about 11 days.

Don’t have time to watch the horror movie before the expiration date? No problems. Mother! it is also available for rent/purchase on YouTube Movies, Google Play and Vudu. Each site currently has the movie priced at $2.99.

When all is said and done, Mother! is a must-see horror movie, so head over to any of the sites mentioned above to see why this film has captivated many. But if you’re more of a Netflix loyalist (we don’t blame you), check out the site’s many horror titles, such as Texas Chainsaw Massacre and midnight mass🇧🇷