“It’s the greatest cowardice in football…”

The World Cup manifests itself as the biggest football tournament on planet earth in the most varied audiences. Even the players who couldn’t be on pitches at the World Cup set aside time on the day to admire the selections disputing for the dreamed cup. In a country that is as involved with sport as Brazil is, it is common to see professionals reacting in the typical fan heat🇧🇷 However, one striker Diego Souza’s publicationfrom Grêmio, drew attention this Monday (28).

Despite Brazil having beaten Switzerland 1-0 earlier, the Gremista top scorer was outraged by another game. In Portugal’s 2-0 over Uruguay, midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta finally made his debut at the World Cup in Qatar after not taking the pitch in the first group match. Even so, the late arrival of the Flamengo player, who was not able to avoid defeat against the South Americans, turned reason for revolt by Diego Souza🇧🇷

“That guy not playing for the Uruguay national team is the biggest cowardice in football. Then you wonder why so-and-so didn’t play in such a place! There you go, scam after scam! This kid plays anywhere, crack!”posted Diego Souza.

The demonstration by the Grêmio striker moved social networks, with emphasis on Flamengo fans. Fans of the Rio de Janeiro team pointed out that this FIFA World Cup reserves some errors in the coaches’ choices. An internet user even mentioned Daniel Alves’ move to the Brazilian national team, one of Tite’s most criticized decisions.

Who will lift the cup? Make your guesses with this Qatar 2022 World Cup simulator🇧🇷

Download the bolavip app and follow all the information about the 2022 World Cup in real time.